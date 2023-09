Embed content not available

In today's episode, Eliot is joined by Jason Turner of the Herald Journal, Utah State Aggies football beat writer.

✅ How much have things changed personnel-wise for Utah State?

✅ What are their top strengths and weakenesses?

✅ Where will the Aggies try to attack Iowa?

✅ Does Jason expect Utah State to be able to compete?