Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Iowa football held their open spring practice on Saturday in Kinnick Stadium. Eliot, Adam and Ross share their takeaways from the day.

✅ The Hawkeyes need a transfer oortal quarterback in the worst way

✅ The wide receiver room isn't much better

✅ Offensive line shows flashes of improvement

✅ Cade Borud from North Dakota commits

✅ The defense is still elite

✅ Rhys Dakin's first public appearance

More.