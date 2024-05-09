Embed content not available

Iowa lands a commitment from Northwestern transfer portal quarterback, Brendan Sullivan.

Eliot, Adam and Ross share their initial reactions:

✅ Whether or not Sullivan could start in 2024

✅ Why this addition greatly raises the floor of Iowa's offense

✅ What else the Hawkeyes need out of the portal

Then Matthew Shelton of Wildcat Report joins Eliot to delve into Sullivan's career in Evanston.

✅ What expectations should be for him in Iowa City

✅ What kind of teammate Sullivan is

✅ Where he was on the depth chart at NW

and MORE