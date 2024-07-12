HawkCast Ep 78 Lucy Olsen to fill CC Void? Iowa MBB to play DEFENSE (!?)
For the first pod repping Hawkeye Beacon, Eliot, Adam and Ross breakdown everything from the latest Iowa men's and women's basketball media availabilities.
-Lucy Olsen set to fill the Caitlin Clark role?
-New freshmen like center Ava Heiden looking good
-Same culture with Iowa WBB under Jan Jensen
-New faces with MBB set to help out as athletes and on defense
-Will Drew Thelwell and Brock Harding play together?
-Crazy depth on the wing for the Hawkeyes
