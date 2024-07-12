Embed content not available

For the first pod repping Hawkeye Beacon, Eliot, Adam and Ross breakdown everything from the latest Iowa men's and women's basketball media availabilities.

-Lucy Olsen set to fill the Caitlin Clark role?

-New freshmen like center Ava Heiden looking good

-Same culture with Iowa WBB under Jan Jensen

-New faces with MBB set to help out as athletes and on defense

-Will Drew Thelwell and Brock Harding play together?

-Crazy depth on the wing for the Hawkeyes