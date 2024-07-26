HawkCast Ep. 80 OVERREACTION TIME? Iowa Releases Pre-Camp Depth Chart
Advertisement
Big Ten Media Days wrapped up on Thursday. What were the B1GGEST takeaways on Iowa?
-Eliot, Adam and Ross hit on what we heard from Kirk Ferentz and the players about the Hawkeyes pre-camp depth chart, including
-John Nestor being a starter
-Marco Lainez over Brendan Sullivan
-Jarriett Buie as a starting receiver, and more.
-Plus, does Iowa have a real shot to make it to the first 12-team College Football Playoff?
Thanks for listening, and don't forget to subscribe!
Have questions? Drop them on the premium board or leave a five-star rate and review on Apple Podcasts and ask there.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.