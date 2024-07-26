Embed content not available

Big Ten Media Days wrapped up on Thursday. What were the B1GGEST takeaways on Iowa?

-Eliot, Adam and Ross hit on what we heard from Kirk Ferentz and the players about the Hawkeyes pre-camp depth chart, including

-John Nestor being a starter

-Marco Lainez over Brendan Sullivan

-Jarriett Buie as a starting receiver, and more.

-Plus, does Iowa have a real shot to make it to the first 12-team College Football Playoff?