HawkCast Ep. 80 OVERREACTION TIME? Iowa Releases Pre-Camp Depth Chart

Eliot Clough • Hawkeye Beacon
Recruiting Analyst
@eliotclough
A former Northern Iowa basketball and football Insider for Townsquare Media, Eliot joins the team as Go Iowa Awesome's new recruiting analyst. He brings experience and know-how for recruit evaluation.
Big Ten Media Days wrapped up on Thursday. What were the B1GGEST takeaways on Iowa?

-Eliot, Adam and Ross hit on what we heard from Kirk Ferentz and the players about the Hawkeyes pre-camp depth chart, including

-John Nestor being a starter

-Marco Lainez over Brendan Sullivan

-Jarriett Buie as a starting receiver, and more.

-Plus, does Iowa have a real shot to make it to the first 12-team College Football Playoff?

