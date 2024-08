Eliot, Adam and Ross discuss Kirk Ferentz's recently announced one-game suspension, plus his decision to (essentially) name Cade McNamara as Iowa's starter.

Nearly, if not every single team in college football does this -- why did the Hawkeyes get caught? Iowa's contingency plan without Ferentz and Jon Budmayr, Seth Wallace's qualifications, KF's reaction to the news, and more.

Plus, KF more-or-less named McNamara the starter -- why? What this says about he and Brendan Sullivan, what happens if he struggles in week one, how short his leash is, and more.