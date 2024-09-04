Eliot is joined by Bill Seals of Cyclone Report to preview this season's CyHawk battle.
How much Cyclones fans learned about their team in the win over North Dakota, why Caleb Bacon's absence will likely affect the Hawkeyes' game plan on Saturday, where Iowa State matches up with Iowa talent-wise, final score predictions and more.
