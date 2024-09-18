HawkCast Ep. 93 Let's Kick Off the Big Ten: MINNESOTA vs. IOWA PREVIEW

Eliot is joined by Dylan Callaghan-Croley of Gopher Nation to preview Iowa vs. Minnesota this weekend.
They talk whether the Gopher secondary is still legit, whether Max Brosmer is anything more than just a former FCS quarterback, if Kaleb Johnson and the Hawkeyes offense can get going, and more.
