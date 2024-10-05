Advertisement
Published Oct 5, 2024
HawkCast Ep. 97 PUMMELED: Hawkeyes Manhandled by Ohio State, 35-7
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Recruiting Analyst
Eliot, Adam and Ross breakdown Iowa's blowout loss to the Buckeyes in Columbus.

The Hawkeyes have now been outscored 155-7 (!!!!) against ranked opponents, Cade McNamara is just not good enough, Kaleb Johnson only gets 15 carries, Ohio State is absolutely loaded, Are there any positives from this game? + more.

Thanks for listening, and don't forget to subscribe!

