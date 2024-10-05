HawkCast Ep. 97 PUMMELED: Hawkeyes Manhandled by Ohio State, 35-7

Eliot, Adam and Ross breakdown Iowa's blowout loss to the Buckeyes in Columbus.
The Hawkeyes have now been outscored 155-7 (!!!!) against ranked opponents, Cade McNamara is just not good enough, Kaleb Johnson only gets 15 carries, Ohio State is absolutely loaded, Are there any positives from this game? + more.
