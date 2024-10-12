HawkCast Ep. 99 REVITALIZED: Complimentary Football for Iowa in 40-16 Win

Advertisement

in other news

Iowa vs. Washington LIVE Game Thread

Iowa vs. Washington LIVE Game Thread

Tap in for live thoughts and analysis through Iowa's Big Ten hope opener with Washington.

Premium contentForums content
 • Eliot Clough
The Younger Sandfort: Expecting Big Things from Pryce in 24-25

The Younger Sandfort: Expecting Big Things from Pryce in 24-25

Pryce Sandfort is expected to take a big leap forward in year two with the Hawkeyes after a tumultuous freshman campaign

 • Eliot Clough
Pickin' On The Big Ten: Week 7

Pickin' On The Big Ten: Week 7

Pickin' on the Big Ten tackles a packed week of Big Ten action in Week 7, including a few spotlight games.

 • Mark Hasty
WBB Recruiting Visitor List: 'Hawkeyes from Downtown' Weekend

WBB Recruiting Visitor List: 'Hawkeyes from Downtown' Weekend

Iowa WBB hosts five recruits — including two commits — for Hawkeyes From Downtown this weekend.

Premium contentForums content
 • Adam Jacobi
Affolter, Stuelke Look to Replace Injury Pain with In-Season Gains

Affolter, Stuelke Look to Replace Injury Pain with In-Season Gains

Hannah Stuelke and Sydney Affolter are looking forward to the benefits of their offseason knee surgeries in 2024-25.

 • Adam Jacobi

in other news

Iowa vs. Washington LIVE Game Thread

Iowa vs. Washington LIVE Game Thread

Tap in for live thoughts and analysis through Iowa's Big Ten hope opener with Washington.

Premium contentForums content
 • Eliot Clough
The Younger Sandfort: Expecting Big Things from Pryce in 24-25

The Younger Sandfort: Expecting Big Things from Pryce in 24-25

Pryce Sandfort is expected to take a big leap forward in year two with the Hawkeyes after a tumultuous freshman campaign

 • Eliot Clough
Pickin' On The Big Ten: Week 7

Pickin' On The Big Ten: Week 7

Pickin' on the Big Ten tackles a packed week of Big Ten action in Week 7, including a few spotlight games.

 • Mark Hasty
Published Oct 12, 2024
HawkCast Ep. 99 REVITALIZED: Complimentary Football for Iowa in 40-16 Win
circle avatar
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@eliotclough
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Eliot and Adam breakdown Iowa's complete performance from Saturday's victory over Washington in Kinnick Stadium.

Kirk Ferentz's 200th career win at Iowa, playing a full four quarters, defense forces turnovers, a new look for the Hawkeyes defense, high level special teams, Kaleb Johnson does it again, Cade McNamara does enough, and more.

Thanks for listening, and don't forget to subscribe!

Have questions? Drop them on the premium board or leave a five-star rate and review on Apple Podcasts and ask there.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Iowa
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement