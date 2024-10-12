HawkCast Ep. 99 REVITALIZED: Complimentary Football for Iowa in 40-16 Win

in other news
Iowa vs. Washington LIVE Game Thread
Tap in for live thoughts and analysis through Iowa's Big Ten hope opener with Washington.
The Younger Sandfort: Expecting Big Things from Pryce in 24-25
Pryce Sandfort is expected to take a big leap forward in year two with the Hawkeyes after a tumultuous freshman campaign
Pickin' On The Big Ten: Week 7
Pickin' on the Big Ten tackles a packed week of Big Ten action in Week 7, including a few spotlight games.
WBB Recruiting Visitor List: 'Hawkeyes from Downtown' Weekend
Iowa WBB hosts five recruits — including two commits — for Hawkeyes From Downtown this weekend.
Affolter, Stuelke Look to Replace Injury Pain with In-Season Gains
Hannah Stuelke and Sydney Affolter are looking forward to the benefits of their offseason knee surgeries in 2024-25.
Eliot and Adam breakdown Iowa's complete performance from Saturday's victory over Washington in Kinnick Stadium.
Kirk Ferentz's 200th career win at Iowa, playing a full four quarters, defense forces turnovers, a new look for the Hawkeyes defense, high level special teams, Kaleb Johnson does it again, Cade McNamara does enough, and more.
