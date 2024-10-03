HawkCast Special Edition: WWE Superstar Big E!

Ross and Adam are joined by special guest WWE Superstar Big E, aka former Iowa defensive tackle Ettore Ewen, as he discusses a variety of topics including his time as a Hawkeye, the mental health struggles of an injury-plagued football career, his unlikely transition to WWE Superstar and how he's handling a prolonged rehab from a broken neck suffered in 2022.

We can't thank Big E enough for his time and thoughtfulness, and for Panchero's for helping facilitate the interview.

Thanks for listening, and don't forget to subscribe!

Have questions? Drop them in the Press Box premium board, or leave a five-star rate and review on Apple Podcasts and ask there.