Published Oct 3, 2024
HawkCast Special Edition: WWE Superstar Big E!
Adam Jacobi  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Ross and Adam are joined by special guest WWE Superstar Big E, aka former Iowa defensive tackle Ettore Ewen, as he discusses a variety of topics including his time as a Hawkeye, the mental health struggles of an injury-plagued football career, his unlikely transition to WWE Superstar and how he's handling a prolonged rehab from a broken neck suffered in 2022.

We can't thank Big E enough for his time and thoughtfulness, and for Panchero's for helping facilitate the interview.

