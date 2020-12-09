HawkeyeReport - Arland Bruce is an impact player

Ankeny athlete Arland Bruce IV proved to be an impact player within state borders as he helped his team to the Class 4A title. We caught up with his coach, Rick Nelson, to find out more about this future Hawkeye.

Q: How would you describe him overall as a football player?

NELSON: He is probably one of the best kids I’ve been around in 36 years. He just has a will to win. He practices 100 miles an hour. He doesn’t know anything that is not full go.

Q: What do you feel are his main strengths at this point?

NELSON: He is a leader, a warrior, and a tremendous athlete. It is his work ethic. To me, it is his will to win. He is a competitor.

Q: What areas is he going to continue working on as he prepares for the rest of this season and beyond?

NELSON: We have been doing some speed training throughout the season and we will continue that with him. His body should feel good now. He won’t have a full nine-week cycle, but we’ll be getting back into our heavy strength program again. Obviously, he will be finishing up his class work to make sure he can enroll early.

Q: What separates him from his peers to get the type of attention and honors that he has received?

NELSON: I heard Bobby Bowden one time speak at the National Coaching Convention and his topic was "it." This kid has "it." He is just a football player. He is tough, physical, and has a good body lean. He understands protections, gap schemes, man schemes, and zone schemes. He understands zone vs. man. He is just what you want on your football team.

Q: How would you describe him as a leader?

NELSON: He is outstanding. He is vocal, and then at times he doesn’t need to say two words. If you watch him practice, it says it all. He practices hard.

Q: How did he handle the transfer situation?

NELSON: He handled it like a saint. He was amazing, and so was his mother. He made friends quickly. Our kids were behind him. I thought he handled it way better than I would have. I was impressed with how he handled it.

Q: How was the transition to Ankeny for him?

NELSON: It was amazing. He is a quality young man. His mom did a great job with him. He is a good, young man. With his character, his beliefs, and his values, he is solid.

Q: What sold him overall in picking Iowa?

NELSON: I think they are close to home. That is one thing. Then I think he really liked the coaches. He also really liked the kids he was with on recruiting trips. That is how he met Brody (Brecht). I think he thought it was a fit.