A family connection to the Hawkeyes is why Southeast Polk quarterback Jaxon Dailey spent a lot of time following the University of Iowa since he was smaller.

“My dad (Mike Dailey, linebacker from 1989-1993) played football at Iowa so from a young age, I’ve always been a fan of the Hawks," said Dailey. "To get some interest from them is definitely something I am very excited about.”

Dailey, who has thrown for 703 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions early this prep season, is counting down the days to be on campus and seeing everything from the perspective of a recruit.

“It will be an exciting day," Dailey said. "It’s a great opportunity to be around a successful program and I’m really looking forward to getting a game day experience in Kinnick.”

The Hawkeyes have been the only school early on to show Dailey extended interest.

“So far, my recruiting has been only to the extent of conversations at camps with the exception of Iowa inviting me to a game day visit on the 28th.”

Dailey spoke highly about his time in Iowa City during the summer months.

“I feel as though the camp went great," he said. "I really enjoyed being able to learn from Coach O’Keefe. They gave me some positive feedback and now it’s on me to continue to get better.”

The Iowa coaches have been in touch with Dailey via his high school coach.

“They can’t contact directly with me because of the age restrictions with that, but they invited me to their football camp over the summer and to the Middle Tennessee game this weekend. Both have been through our head coach, Coach Z.”

Dailey has enjoyed what he has seen and heard from the staff in Iowa City.

“The interactions that I’ve had with them so far have been very positive," said Dailey. "And there is, of course, a lot of respect for everything that they do as a successful program.”

With a 3-1 start on the high school gridiron, Dailey is excited to see what his squad can achieve.

“Things have been going great," Dailey said. "We’ve been really coming together as a team. I love being a part of the week to week growth that we’ve been showing and I’m excited to be a part of what we become.”

Dailey has his goals set on pushing his team to be their very best overall.

“Week in and week out, we need to continue to make sure we’re prepared for every opponent every week," he said. "When we’re playing at our best, we all believe we can compete with the best of them so continuing to work and play with consistency is very important.”