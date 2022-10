The struggle continued for the Iowa offense in 2022. This time the stop was in Champaign, but the results were the same. Iowa could only muster up six points on offense and failed to once again get into the end zone in a disappointing loss to the Fighting Illini.



Following the game, Nico Ragaini, Sam LaPorta, and Leshon Williams discussed what went wrong for the Hawkeye offense. They talk about the missed opportunities in the red zone, how there is plenty of blame to go around in the loss, and how the finger of blame cannot be pointed directly at Spencer Petras.