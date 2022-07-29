Hawkeye Tailgater Preview
MORE: Class of 2024 Offer List | Class of 2025 Offer ListThe end of July means it is time for the Hawkeye Tailgater, an annual event where the Iowa coaching staff hosts some of the top underclassme...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news