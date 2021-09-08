Hawkeye women's hoops schedule released

The Hawkeyes non-conference slate has already been announced and is headlined with trips to Duke and Iowa State, as well as underrated home contests vs Drake, UCF and IUPUI. The Iowa women will also participate in the Cancun Challenge vs Seton Hall and USC.

Earlier today, the Big Ten released women’s conference basketball schedule. The release comes 57 days before the Hawkeyes open play vs Truman State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on November 4th.

Iowa will open Big Ten play on December 5th with a home contest against Michigan State. There are big contests up and down the Big Ten slate, as the conference is expected to get seven to nine teams into the NCAA Tournament. The most notable matchup comes in Iowa City on Valentine’s Day, as the Hawkeyes will match up against Big Ten favorite Maryland.

Other notable home games include, Northwestern (Jan 6), Indiana (Jan 23) and Michigan (Feb 27).

The toughest stretch for Lisa Bluder’s squad comes at the very end, as they face Maryland, Indiana and Michigan twice during the month of February. All three of those teams are expected to battle for the Big Ten Title.

Much like on the men’s side of the conference, Big Ten teams will have plenty of opportunities to play NCAA Tournament level teams and will be battle tested by the time March rolls around.

The full schedule for the Hawkeyes is below….