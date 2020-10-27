HawkeyeReport - Hawkeye wrestlers back on the mat this weekend

Hawkeye wrestlers back on the mat this weekend
When Tom Brands hears a good idea for a wrestling event, he’s going to try his best to make it happen.
That’s exactly how the Hawkeye Wrestling Club Showdown came to be. It started with conversations over the summer and turned into an event that will be held at the new Xtreme Arena in Coralville on Sunday.
“We have been kicking it around since July,” Brands said on Tuesday. “We had to do it before school started or wait until November 1st because of the rules. This event took a lot of work for our compliance folks and the athletic administration.”
The Iowa wrestling club partnered up with Trackwrestling to host the event at the new Xtreme Arena this Sunday and it will feature basically every Iowa wrestler from this year’s team and they are itching to get back on the mat in front of fans.
“It’s been a long time since we have competed,” Brands said. “It’s not like a home opener, but it’s like a home opener. Spencer Lee summed it up best when he said he was excited to be back on the mat.”
Back in March the Hawkeyes were poised to head into the NCAA Championship with a national title within their reach. Instead, Covid-19 ended those dreams, so this is an opportunity for the Hawkeyes to start their march to the NCAA’s once the actual season gets underway in January.
Tickets to the HWC Showdown are on sale for $30 at XtreamArena.com and at the door. Doors open to Xtream Arena at 3 p.m.
For those who are unable to attend the event on Sunday, Trackwrestling.com will be streaming the event on their website.
Here’s the full card for the event, which features several current Hawkeye standouts.
*HWC SHOWDOWN OPEN MAIN EVENT (6 p.m.)
Spencer Lee vs. Zach Sanders
Sarah Hildebrandt vs. Erin Golston
Austin DeSanto vs. Bryce Meredith
Jaydin Eierman vs. Vladimer Khinchegashvili
Pat Lugo vs. Matthew Kolodzik
Alex Marinelli vs. James Green
Precious Bell vs. Jordan Nelson
Michael Kemerer vs. Tommy Gantt
Tony Cassioppi vs. Nick Gwiazdowski
*HWC SHOWDOWN OPEN UNDERCARD (4 p.m.)
Jesse Ybarra vs. Nodir Safarov
Justin Stickley vs. Carter Happel
Bretli Reyna vs. Cobe Siebrecht
Max Murin vs. Mitch McKee
Kaleb Young vs. Jeremiah Moody
Patrick Kennedy vs. Myles Wilson
Nelson Brands vs. Abe Assad
Jacob Warner vs. Zach Glazier