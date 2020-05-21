Defensive tackle Jack Heflin grew up dreaming of playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes and will now get that opportunity, per a local source. The 6-foot-4, 319-pound Heflin has yet to announce his decision publicly, but he told the the Hawkeye coaches earlier this week that will be attending the University of Iowa as a graduate transfer this fall after playing at Northern Illinois the past three seasons.

An All-MAC selection in 2019, Heflin finished his junior year with 31 tackles, 8.5 TFL, and 3 sacks. As a sophomore, he had 33 tackles, 8 TFL, and 6 sacks the previous season.

Pro Football Focus, a site that grades every player on every college team, had Heflin as the top interior defensive lineman in the MAC and No. 9 overall in the country with a 90.1 overall grade in 2019.

Heflin, a Prophetstown, Illinois native, will bring some much needed depth for the Hawkeyes at the defensive tackle position after graduating starters Cedrick Lattimore and Brady Reiff this past season. He will likely compete for a starting role and slide right into the rotation alongside Daviyon Nixon, Austin Schulte, and Noah Shannon.