The Hawkeyes will be getting some immediate help upfront in 2020 from graduate transfer offensive lineman Coy Cronk. The 6-foot-5, 325-pound Cronk decided on Iowa and enrolled in class this week his family confirmed to HawkeyeReport.com.

Coming from Indiana, where he started 40 games at offensive tackle in his career for the Hoosiers, Cronk should be able to help make up for the loss of junior Tristan Wirfs leaving early for the NFL Draft.

At Indiana, Cronk was a team captain and named to the Outland Trophy Watch List in 2019, but saw his season cut short due to ankle surgery in week four. A starter since his true freshman year, he ended up redshirting as a senior, and has one year of eligibility remaining, which he will use at Iowa.

The impact for the Hawkeyes is it should add depth right away to their top 7-8 and give the coaching staff some additional flexibility. Mark Kallenberger, who started five games at guard in 2019, looked like their heir apparent at right tackle, and still could be depending on where Cronk fits in, but whichever one isn't playing there could be a starter at guard. Elsewhere, Alaric Jackson returns at left tackle, Tyler Linderbaum at center, and Kyler Schott at right guard. Also, guard Cole Banwart, who started two games in 2019, will be returning from injury, and freshman Justin Britt and sophomore Cody Ince, who were both in the rotation at times, will be competing as well.