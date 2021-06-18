Hawkeyes add JUCO prospect

DeTaeye racked up two years of experience for the price of one at Iowa Central, due to the free year that he picked up from the Covid pandemic. He will have three years of eligibility at Iowa and is still able to use a redshirt year.

Out of the class of 2019 from West Des Moines, DeTaeye was rated the #8 left-handed pitcher in the state of Iowa, as well as the #37 overall prospect in the state by Perfect Game. As a freshman at Iowa Central, DeTaeye saw limited time in the field, but batted .360 over 25 at bats.

This past season, he saw time in the field and on the mound for the Tritons. DeTaeye pitched in just six games, posting a 2.08 ERA over 26 innings pitched. He put together a stellar 11.42 strikeouts per nine innings, but walks were an issue, as he walked 22 batters.

At the plate, his numbers dropped as he got more at bats. DeTaeye batted .242 with 43 hits, five doubles, 2 home runs and 29 RBIs. He did walk 28 times, which upped the OBP to .354. Working with hitting coach Marty Sutherland will be a big key for DeTaeye. If he can up his batting average, a guy who can work walks, as well as hit for a solid average is always a big piece in a college lineup.

It is unclear right now what DeTaeye’s role with the team will be, but Coach Heller mentioned wanting to add an outfielder, which he has done with this addition. I still think a good bullpen arm and possibly an experienced starting pitcher would really help along the pitching staff next season if there is room available.