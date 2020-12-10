HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes add preferred walk-on LB Eli Miller

After receiving a preferred walk-on opportunity from Iowa tonight, Eli Miller has made his college decision. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker accepted on the spot and plans to spend the next four years playing for the Hawkeyes, which is a dream come true.

"It’s always been somewhere I want to be," said Miller. "Growing up for basically half my life in Iowa made me pretty biased, but even without the personal connection, the school is still somewhere I want to go. It’s a place where I can grow into a man and that’s what I want in a school."

Miller is coming to Iowa from Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, TN, where he moved to this year and played for former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer. Prior to that, he went to high school in Colorado, but both of his parents are originally from Eastern Iowa.

"My dad grew up near Keota and my mom near Keswick, both small Iowa communities," Miller said. "I went to kindergarten in Keota, so I feel like I'm coming full circle."

"All of my family was from Iowa and I have one living grandma who is about 20 minutes from Iowa City," said Miller. "I think she is possibly the most excited person on earth to hear the news."

Miller chose the preferred walk-on opportunity at Iowa over scholarship offers from Austin Peay and Northern Colorado.