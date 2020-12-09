Hawkeyes add preferred walk-on Max White
Versatile Cedar Rapids Kennedy athlete Max White has made his college decision. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound White announced today that he has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity with the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Named after his great-grandfather Max Hawkins, who was a teammate of Nile Kinnick on Iowa's legendary Ironmen team of 1939, White felt at home in Iowa City and chose the Hawkeyes over a preferred walk-on opportunity at Iowa State.
"Out of all the places that I’ve gone, the place that truly felt like home was the University of Iowa," said White. "I’ve gotten to know a lot of coaches on the staff and those are people that I know can be mentors and lead me down the right path for the next five years."
"Iowa has been talking to me since I was a sophomore and the schools I was choosing between just started recruiting me during my senior season, and since I wasn’t able to visit or anything I decided Iowa was the smartest choice."
A high school quarterback at Kennedy, White has the versatility to play several different positions, but will begin his college career at running back at Iowa. As a senior, he finished the season with 1,400 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns on the ground along with 554 yards passing and four touchdowns through the air in eight games this fall.
Very excited to announce that I am committed to the University of Iowa. 🐤 #swarm21 pic.twitter.com/iMlZT8YB9y— Max White (@max_white21) December 9, 2020
See highlights from White's senior year at Kennedy in the video below.
Iowa's Class of 2021 Walk-Ons:
Max White - 5-foot-11, 195-pound RB from Cedar Rapids, IA
Andrew Lentsch - 6-foot-5, 235-pound TE from West Des Moines, IA
Alec Wick - 6-foot-1, 180-pound WR from Iowa City, IA
Johnny Pascuzzi - 6-foot-4, 225-pound TE from Kansas City, MO
Jaxon Rexroth - 6-foot-2, 200-pound LB from Cedar Rapids, IA
Denin Limouris - 6-foot-2, 225-pound FB from Glen Ellyn, IL
Luke Elkin - 6-foot-1, 195-pound LS from Neenah, WI