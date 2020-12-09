Versatile Cedar Rapids Kennedy athlete Max White has made his college decision. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound White announced today that he has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Named after his great-grandfather Max Hawkins, who was a teammate of Nile Kinnick on Iowa's legendary Ironmen team of 1939, White felt at home in Iowa City and chose the Hawkeyes over a preferred walk-on opportunity at Iowa State.

"Out of all the places that I’ve gone, the place that truly felt like home was the University of Iowa," said White. "I’ve gotten to know a lot of coaches on the staff and those are people that I know can be mentors and lead me down the right path for the next five years."

"Iowa has been talking to me since I was a sophomore and the schools I was choosing between just started recruiting me during my senior season, and since I wasn’t able to visit or anything I decided Iowa was the smartest choice."

A high school quarterback at Kennedy, White has the versatility to play several different positions, but will begin his college career at running back at Iowa. As a senior, he finished the season with 1,400 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns on the ground along with 554 yards passing and four touchdowns through the air in eight games this fall.