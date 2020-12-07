HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes add preferred walk-on TE Andrew Lentsch

Hawkeyes add preferred walk-on TE Andrew Lentsch
West Des Moines Dowling tight end Andrew Lentsch has made his college decision. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Lentsch announced on Monday night that he has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Iowa Hawkeyes.
"This is was what my family and I felt was the best fit for me," said Lentsch. "This was always the place that I wanted to be and I’m blessed to get a chance to continue my career here."
Lentsch chose the preferred walk-on opportunity at Iowa over scholarship offers from Northern Iowa, Eastern Illinois, Southeast Missouri State, and Cornell.
Super excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Iowa! Thank you to all my family, friends, and coaches that helped me get to where I am today. #swarm21 pic.twitter.com/NWyI8xgJCk— Andrew Lentsch (@LentschAndrew) December 8, 2020
As a senior, Lentsch had 15 catches for 221 yards and three touchdowns playing in five games for Dowling this season.
See highlights from Lentsch's senior year in the video below.
Iowa's Class of 2021 Walk-Ons:
Andrew Lentsch - 6-foot-5, 235-pound TE from West Des Moines, IA
Alec Wick - 6-foot-1, 180-pound WR from Iowa City, IA
Johnny Pascuzzi - 6-foot-4, 225-pound TE from Kansas City, MO
Jaxon Rexroth - 6-foot-2, 200-pound LB from Cedar Rapids, IA
Denin Limouris - 6-foot-2, 225-pound FB from Glen Ellyn, IL
Luke Elkin - 6-foot-1, 195-pound LS from Neenah, WI