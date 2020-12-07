HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes add preferred walk-on TE Andrew Lentsch

West Des Moines Dowling tight end Andrew Lentsch has made his college decision. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Lentsch announced on Monday night that he has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Iowa Hawkeyes.

"This is was what my family and I felt was the best fit for me," said Lentsch. "This was always the place that I wanted to be and I’m blessed to get a chance to continue my career here."

Lentsch chose the preferred walk-on opportunity at Iowa over scholarship offers from Northern Iowa, Eastern Illinois, Southeast Missouri State, and Cornell.