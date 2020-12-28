HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes add UNI transfer Xavior Williams

UNI transfer Xavior Williams is headed to Iowa. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound defensive back announced his decision today and will be joining the Hawkeyes at semester in January.

Williams, who has one year of eligibility remaining, also considered scholarship offers from Kansas State and NC State in addition to Iowa.

"After a lot of time and consideration, I have decided to commit to the University of Iowa," Williams said in a statement. "Thank you to Coach Ferentz, Coach Parker, and the rest of the coaching staff at Iowa. I am excited to begin this journey!"

At UNI, Williams played cornerback his first two years, earning first team all-conference honors as a sophomore, and then moved to safety as a junior where he was a second team all-conference honoree in 2019.

A 2016 graduate of Notre Dame High School in Burlington, IA, Williams had a decorated prep career that included not only all-state football honors, but also state track titles in the high jump, long jump, and 4x100 and 4x200 meter relays. At UNI, he also competed in track, finishing top five in the high jump at the Missouri Valley Conference Championships the past two years.