 Iowa Hawkeyes add walk-on Brennan Sweeney from Waukon
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-19 15:26:32 -0600') }} football Edit

Hawkeyes add walk-on from Waukon

Waukon defensive end Brennan Sweeney is walking on at Iowa.
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
Once the Iowa Hawkeyes offered a preferred walk-on opportunity, it did not take long for Brennan Sweeney to make a decision. Today, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Waukon native announced that he has accepted and will be attending the University of Iowa this fall.

"It was a pretty easy decision since I’ve always been a huge Hawkeye fan," Sweeney told HawkeyeReport.com. "It means the world to be a part of such a great program with world class coaches. They’ve done some great things with past walk-on players and will develop you into the best version of yourself."

A first team all-state selection, Sweeney had a huge senior year as he finished the season with 50.5 tackles, 24.5 TFL, and 15.5 sacks in leading Waukon to a state championship in Class 2A.


See highlights from Sweeney's senior year at Waukon in the video below.

Iowa's Class of 2021 Walk-Ons:

Brennan Sweeney - 6-foot-3, 220-pound DE from Waukon, IA

Jack Sharp - 6-foot-1, 215-pound QB from Orchard Park, NY

Eli Miller - 6-foot-2, 220-pound LB from Nashville, TN

Max White - 5-foot-11, 195-pound RB from Cedar Rapids, IA

Kelby Telander - 6-foot-4, 205-pound LB/TE from North Liberty, IA

Andrew Lentsch - 6-foot-5, 235-pound TE from West Des Moines, IA

Alec Wick - 6-foot-1, 180-pound WR from Iowa City, IA

Johnny Pascuzzi - 6-foot-4, 225-pound TE from Kansas City, MO

Jaxon Rexroth - 6-foot-2, 200-pound LB from Cedar Rapids, IA

Denin Limouris - 6-foot-2, 225-pound FB from Glen Ellyn, IL

Luke Elkin - 6-foot-1, 195-pound LS from Neenah, WI

