Hawkeyes add walk-on from Waukon
Once the Iowa Hawkeyes offered a preferred walk-on opportunity, it did not take long for Brennan Sweeney to make a decision. Today, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Waukon native announced that he has accepted and will be attending the University of Iowa this fall.
"It was a pretty easy decision since I’ve always been a huge Hawkeye fan," Sweeney told HawkeyeReport.com. "It means the world to be a part of such a great program with world class coaches. They’ve done some great things with past walk-on players and will develop you into the best version of yourself."
A first team all-state selection, Sweeney had a huge senior year as he finished the season with 50.5 tackles, 24.5 TFL, and 15.5 sacks in leading Waukon to a state championship in Class 2A.
I have accepted the PWO offer and will be signing with the University of Iowa February 3!
See highlights from Sweeney's senior year at Waukon in the video below.
Iowa's Class of 2021 Walk-Ons:
Brennan Sweeney - 6-foot-3, 220-pound DE from Waukon, IA
Jack Sharp - 6-foot-1, 215-pound QB from Orchard Park, NY
Eli Miller - 6-foot-2, 220-pound LB from Nashville, TN
Max White - 5-foot-11, 195-pound RB from Cedar Rapids, IA
Kelby Telander - 6-foot-4, 205-pound LB/TE from North Liberty, IA
Andrew Lentsch - 6-foot-5, 235-pound TE from West Des Moines, IA
Alec Wick - 6-foot-1, 180-pound WR from Iowa City, IA
Johnny Pascuzzi - 6-foot-4, 225-pound TE from Kansas City, MO
Jaxon Rexroth - 6-foot-2, 200-pound LB from Cedar Rapids, IA
Denin Limouris - 6-foot-2, 225-pound FB from Glen Ellyn, IL
Luke Elkin - 6-foot-1, 195-pound LS from Neenah, WI