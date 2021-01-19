Once the Iowa Hawkeyes offered a preferred walk-on opportunity, it did not take long for Brennan Sweeney to make a decision. Today, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Waukon native announced that he has accepted and will be attending the University of Iowa this fall.

"It was a pretty easy decision since I’ve always been a huge Hawkeye fan," Sweeney told HawkeyeReport.com. "It means the world to be a part of such a great program with world class coaches. They’ve done some great things with past walk-on players and will develop you into the best version of yourself."

A first team all-state selection, Sweeney had a huge senior year as he finished the season with 50.5 tackles, 24.5 TFL, and 15.5 sacks in leading Waukon to a state championship in Class 2A.