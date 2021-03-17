HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes adjusting to live in the NCAA bubble

From the moment that Iowa's run in the Big Ten Tournament ended, while they didn't have to change hotels, they moved into the NCAA Tournament bubble. That means another round of quarantine and testing shortly after they were officially selected into the Field of 68 teams.



Iowa has actually started practicing on Tuesday, yet still basically confined to their hotel without the ability to do much beyond basketball activities. Connor McCaffery and Luka Garza discuss what life in the bubble has been like and how they are preparing for the game against Grand Canyon.

