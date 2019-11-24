The second-ranked University of Iowa Wrestling team defeated No. 11 Iowa State, 29-6, on Sunday in the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series.

Iowa won eight-of-10 bouts, owning a 28-4 edge in takedowns and a 90-38 advantage in match points.

The Hawkeyes scored bonus points at four weight classes and swept a pair of top 10 matchups. Top-ranked Spencer Lee earned a 17-2 technical fall against No. 7 Alex Mackall at 125, and No. 5 Pat Lugo won a 4-2 decision against No. 4 Jarrett Degen at 125. Lee scored two takedowns and 12 nearfall points to terminate his match in 2 minutes 52 seconds.

“I just had to go out there and wrestle my match,” Lee said. “ I wanted to start the dual meet off strong. Start it off with a bang. That was kind of the plan.”

Lugo’s first-period takedown was the difference in a match that saw three reviews in the final minute.

“We won some pickles,” said Iowa head coach Tom Brands. “We like that dominant, it is 100 to zero probability in our favor, and it was 50-50 in a couple of those situations.”

Austin DeSanto scored five takedowns and four nearfall points in a 16-5 major decision at 133. Michael Kemerer used six takedowns and nearly three minutes of riding time to win 14-5 at 174. Jacob Warner scored four takedowns and three minutes, 23 seconds of riding time to win 11-2 at 197.

“Spencer Lee, DeSanto, Kemerer, Warner. Bonus points are huge,” Brands said

Alex Marinelli, Nelson Brands, and Tony Cassioppi won by decision against ranked wrestlers. Marinelli scored three first period takedowns to win 13-7 at 165. Cassioppi scored a takedown in short time in both the first and third periods to win, 6-0, at 285. Brands, who is unranked and undersized at 184, scored a takedown in the first tiebreak period to separate himself from No. 7 Sam Colbray, 4-3, at 184.

“I don’t even know what he was ranked. I don’t look at that stuff. I know he was ranked but I wrestle the same every match,” Nelson Brands said. “I’m going to go out there and do my best for God’s honor and glory every single time out on the mat.”

Iowa’s win was its 16th straight in the series and retained possession of the Dan Gable Traveling Trophy for the 10th straight year. The Hawkeyes return to action hosting Wisconsin on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. (CT) inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena in the Big Ten opener. Tickets are available at hawkeyesports.com.

“We are one day at a time and one weekend at a time,” Tom Brands said. “We have Wisconsin coming to town and that’s what we’re looking toward.”

NOTABLES

The University of Iowa leads the 2019-20 Cy-Hawk Series, 7-6. Iowa extended its winning streak against Iowa State to 16 duals.Tom Brands improved to 15-0 all-time against Iowa State.Iowa retained the Dan Gable Traveling Trophy. The Hawkeyes have won the trophy every year since its inception in 2010.Lisbon, Iowa, native Carter Happel made his Cy-Hawk Series debut. Lugo won for the first time in three meetings against Degen.Brands earned his first career win against a ranked opponent.

#2 IOWA 29, #11 IOWA STATE 6 125 -- #1 Spencer Lee (IA) tech. fall #7 Alex Mackall (ISU), 17-2; 5-0 133 -- #2 Austin DeSanto (IA) major dec. Todd Small (ISU), 16-5; 9-0

141 -- #12 Ian Parker (ISU) dec. Carter Happel (IA), 6-4 SV1; 9-3

149 -- #5 Pat Lugo (IA) dec. #4 Jarrett Degen (ISU), 4-2; 12-3

157 -- #11 David Carr (ISU) dec. #2 Kaleb Young (IA), 6-1; 12-6

165 -- #2 Alex Marinelli (IA) dec. #20 Chase Straw (ISU), 13-7; 15-6

174 -- #4 Michael Kemerer (IA) major dec. #16 Marcus Coleman (ISU), 14-5; 19-6

184 -- Nelson Brands (IA) dec. #7 Sam Colbray (ISU), 4-3 TB1; 22-6

197 -- #4 Jacob Warner (IA) major dec. #23 Joel Shapiro (ISU), 11-2; 26-6

285 -- #12 Tony Cassioppi (IA) dec. #16 Gannon Gremmel (ISU), 6-0; 29-6

Records: Iowa (2-0), Iowa State (1-1)