The Bull was on parade into the Iowa locker room on Saturday night after the Hawkeyes secured a 24-10 win over Wisconsin. Following the victory the Iowa players sprinted to the end zone to grab the trophy and bring it back across the field.



Iowa also did a little subtle trolling of their foes by blasting out "Jump Around" as they gathered before heading into the locker room. We have video from the field of the celebration with the Iowa players.