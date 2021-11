Iowa found a way once again to make Black Friday a tough day for Nebraska. The Hawkeyes rallied from a 21-6 deficit in the third quarter to beat the Cornhuskers 28-21 in Lincoln.



As is tradition, the Hawkeyes celebrated a trophy win on the road with the Iowa fans in attendance with their version of the fight song. We are down on the field and have video of the players taking the trophy off the field and singing the fight song.