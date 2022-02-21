Hawkeyes complete sweep

Everything is still on the table for Iowa Women’s Basketball.

A share of the Big Ten Title is still possible and hosting an NCAA Tournament regional still well within their reach.

A sweep of a top ten Indiana team will do that for you.

The Hawkeyes used the energy from a loud Carver-Hawkeye Arena to complete a 11-point second half comeback and beat the Hoosiers by a final score of 88-82.

“This crowd, it was loud. It got so loud in there that I could hardly talk to my assistant coaches. They were amazing, so thank you to our Hawk fans that came out,” said Lisa Bluder.

Iowa jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the first quarter, but the Hoosiers returned the favor with a 12-0 run to take a 14-9 lead. Indiana took advantage of Iowa’s sloppy ball handling in the second quarter, and it led to a 52-41 halftime lead for the tenth ranked Hoosiers.

“We struggled with valuing the ball. We gave them 23 points off of turnovers in the first half and it’s hard to win games when you are doing that,” said Bluder.

“When we were forcing things in the first half, that’s what led to our turnovers…If we were going to win the game, we had to change the turnover part of it,” said Caitlin Clark, who had seven of the team’s 14 first half turnovers. “That’s not acceptable.”

The Hawkeyes comeback started in the third quarter and a Caitlin Clark basket plus the foul cutting the Indiana lead to just 60-56, but after review the officials determined there was an intentional foul on Clark for putting her elbow in the face of Grace Berger.

“It wasn’t intentional, but they had to call it because I hit her in the face,” said Clark. The contact looked incidental, but either way the call sent Grace Berger to the line and her two free throws extended the Hoosiers lead back to six points with under three minutes to play in the quarter.

“I really think (the game) could have gone either way at that point and I was proud of the way the team responded,” said Bluder. “You know if we wouldn’t have handled that well (we could have lost), but I think these guys handled it well.”

Iowa trailed by four heading into the final frame, but an 11-0 run by the Hawkeyes, fueled by nine points from Monika Czinano gave them a 76-70 lead with 4:08 to play. The crowd was going crazy, and it proved to be the final big turning point of the game.

“I think my teammates did a really good job of setting pin down screens. That’s something we talked about lot in timeouts and at halftime,” said Czinano on her big stretch. “I was really able to use those to my advantage and they did a great job of feeding me and things went in the hoop.”

“They usually do when you shoot it,” said Clark laughing, but Czinano’s 65.5% field goal percentage speaks for itself.

Czinano finished the night with a double-double, scoring a team and season-high 31 points on 13/17 shooting, while also grabbing ten rebounds.

The Hawkeyes were able to ride that six-point lead to the finish and pick up their second win against the Hoosiers in three days. Caitlin Clark finished with 29 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. The big point? No turnovers in the second half.

The presence of McKenna Warnock back on the court cannot be understated. It’s clear when you watch that this team is better with her on the court. She finished the game with 16 points and seven rebounds.

“She is the X-factor,” said Clark. “I don’t just say that. I seriously believe that…It’s incredible how she can comeback and play at that level right away. I don’t think people realize how hard that is…I think she is a very underrated player that doesn’t get enough attention.”

Kate Martin did not score on the night, but her six assists and 12 +/- rating does not go unnoticed on the stat sheet. Addison O’Grady had eight points in just eight minutes of play.

With the win, the Hawkeyes are still in line to potentially host an NCAA Tournament regional. On top of that, wins against Rutgers and Michigan would mean at least a share of the Big Ten Title, as well as a top two seed in the conference tournament.

They take the court again on Thursday in Piscataway to take on a 9-17 Rutgers team, but Caitlin Clark says they are not looking ahead to Michigan on Sunday.

“Rutgers has challenged a lot of teams. I know they’ve only won two Big Ten games, but they’ve given a lot of teams a really good game,” said Clark. “One of those games that you can’t really just go in and think you are going to win it.”

The game is at 7:00pm and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.