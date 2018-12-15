Tyler Cook had 17 points and 13 rebounds, Luka Garza scored 17 and 22nd-ranked Iowa cruised past Northern Iowa 77-54 on Saturday for its second straight win.

Freshman Joe Wieskamp added 10 points for the Hawkeyes (8-2), who opened the game with a 25-7 run and never looked back.

This was the last scheduled game between these two long-time rivals. They had split the last 14 meetings — but the bigger and more athletic Hawkeyes ran roughshod over the scuffling Panthers (4-6) from the opening tip.

Northern Iowa missed 20 of its first 23 shots, and by then Iowa was up 29-10. The Hawkeyes pushed their lead to 58-30 early in the second half and went on to their second consecutive in-state win. Iowa beat Iowa State 98-84 at home in its last outing.

Wyatt Lohaus led Northern Iowa with 15 points, but freshman star A.J. Green had just two points on 1-for-8 shooting.

THE BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The state’s annual doubleheader began, not so coincidentally, soon after the Hawkeyes went to Cedar Falls and got pummeled. It ended with one of the most decisive Iowa wins over the Panthers in recent memory. If Northern Iowa was this easy to beat every season, the Hawkeyes would probably keep the Panthers on the schedule.

Northern Iowa: The Panthers’ talent level has slipped since it nearly reached the Sweet Sixteen a few years ago. Green will be one of the best players in the Missouri Valley someday — perhaps as soon as later this season — but it doesn’t look like he’ll get a bunch of help

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Iowa might move up a spot or two after dominating its only game of the week.

UP NEXT

Iowa hosts Western Carolina on Tuesday.

Northern Iowa hosts Grand Canyon on Wednesday.