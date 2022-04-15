Hawkeyes cruise to series opening win

It may have been cold in Iowa City this evening, but the bats were hot, as they stung the Gophers pitching staff for nine runs on 12 hits. The Hawkeyes picked up the 9-3 win in their first Friday game since March 25th against their northern border rival.

Adam Mazur took the ball with a heavy heart, as he mourns the loss of his grandfather, who passed away earlier in the week. Tonight, he turned in one of the best performances of his career and Adam says he knows his grandfather was watching him.

“I just went out there and played,” said Mazur. “Knowing him, that’s what he would have wanted. I tried to go out there and do the best I could. I knew that he was watching.”

The game didn’t get out the best start, as the Gophers jumped on board 2-0 in the first inning with a two-run double from Chase Stanke. The RBI hit came on the heels of a two-out error. Mazur retired just two of his first six batters faced, but from then on, he was dominate. The redshirt sophomore retired 21/24 through the eighth inning and allowed just one more run in the sixth inning on an RBI single from Brady Counsell.

The final line for Mazur?



Career-high 8.0 innings, three runs, six hits, 11 strikeouts, no walks.

“I thought he was outstanding. He was absolutely dominate,” said Coach Rick Heller. “He shut them down in the second inning and that was a good sign (after a rough first). He was really sharp tonight, really dialed in and maintained his velocity until the end.”

“He was super motivated tonight and out there with a heavy heart.”

Mazur had been dealing with some hip pain after taking a line drive off it earlier in the season, which caused him to run into some trouble at times, but his last couple of outings have been much better. This evening, his fastball stayed in the 95-97 mph range into the eighth inning, despite throwing 98 pitches.

At the plate, Keaton Anthony answered the Gophers early runs with a two-run home run to tie the game up in the bottom of the first inning. The home run was his seventh of the season and tied Peyton Williams for the team lead.



