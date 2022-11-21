The game tonight was like that snack you have on Thanksgiving morning to hold you over for the big meal later in the day.

The Omaha Mavericks were just an appetizer ahead of the main course Emerald Coast Classic that is still to come later this week. The newly ranked Hawkeyes shook off a slow start from the floor, but Kris Murray came to play with 25 first half points en route to a career-high 30-point night, as Iowa coasted to a 100-64 victory.

“Everybody else was struggling early. It was really important in particular (that he was scoring) and he’s really good at that,” said Head Coach Fran McCaffery. “He did the same thing the other night. We got down 10-2 and he made a couple of buckets after that and got it back to even, then next thing you know we’re up.”

Some players would have trouble following in the footsteps of their brother that was the go-to scorer the year before and is now playing in the NBA. Kris has shown no sign of being intimidated thus far.

“Nothing bothers him,” said Fran. “There was a lot of jawing the other night to that effect. He doesn’t rattle. He got 29, he got 30 tonight. He isn’t paying any attention to it.”

Players not named Kris Murray started 1/8 from the floor, while Murray picked up the slack with 17 points in the first 9 minutes and 26 seconds of the game, including a 3pt make to put Iowa up 22-11 at the midway point of the first half.

“I think they were physical and it kind of took us a second to adjust,” said Patrick McCaffery. “We weren’t getting easy baskets early and then Kris got about 100 of them and from then on, we were kind of rolling, but it just took a second for us to going in the flow of the game.”

The Kris Murray show continued until halftime, as he finished the opening half with 25 points on 11/13 shooting, including 3/4 from behind the arc. He went into the locker room having made 11 of his last 12 shots after his first attempt of the game was blocked.

“I was kind of mad…I made a good move, not a great finish, so I knew I could get to the basket,” said Kris Murray. “It just gave me confidence that I knew I could do that…It was easy buckets I feel like, just around the rim and had to just finish them. Never had a run like that in my life. It was kind of cool to just be in that moment.”

The Hawkeyes led 49-28 at the break and kept their foot on the gas in the second half. A three point make from Keegan Murray got him to a career-high 30 points on the night and pushed the Iowa lead to 68-41 with 13:06 to play. Several players said that keeping the intensity up, even when the game is in hand, is something they strive for.

“We don’t want there to be any let up, especially with Omaha. They played Kansas tough towards the end, played Nebraska tough the entire game,” said Murray. “We didn’t want to let up and that’s just kind of how we play. We’re trying to get after it, so whether it be diving on the floor or making an extra effort to help make momentum plays, that’s big for us.”

Down the stretch as Iowa played out the second half, there were a couple of things to take note of. Josh Dix played 16.5 minutes and knocked down a trio of three pointers. He is starting to get more comfortable on the floor and it showed tonight in his shooting. After starting the night 0/8, Payton Sandfort hit his last three shots to finish the night with eight points, six rebounds and three assists. After a tough night against Seton Hall, the sophomore is trying to get things rolling again.

“I told him, look you’re not a shooter. You’re a player and you can shoot, you can drive, you post up, tip it in, play defense, you can switch and guard smaller guys…He had a wide open three that didn’t go and then he missed a bunny and I think that got him a little bit sideways,” said Coach McCaffery. “It was great to see him settle down and make a couple of shots. Got to the free throw line, I think that was important as well.”

The Hawkeyes were playing without starting point guard Tony Perkins due to a thigh injury, which thrust Ahron Ulis into the starting lineup for the first time of his career, while Dasonte Bowen moved into a bigger role. The two combined for 14 points on 5/11 shooting, as well as 7 assists.

“I’ve been trying to start my whole life,” said Ulis. “That’s a dream come true for most people growing up and I just went out there and took that opportunity and ran with it…I’ve been working on my three-point shot, I’ve been working on my all-around game, just trying to stay consistent. Staying in the gym as much as possible, just doing what I need to do to come up with the W.”

“He’s ready for that, he played like a veteran,” said Coach McCaffery. “I said, you know, Tony is not going to go, just do what you do and it’s good to see him raise up and hit a couple threes…He was terrific.”

Filip Rebraca also quietly continues to put together good performances early this season. He finished with eight points on 3/4 shooting, as well as eight rebounds, including three on the offensive side of the floor.

“He’s playing like a veteran and that’s what we need from him,” said Fran.

“Filip took a bigger role this year. He’s scoring more, he’s on the offensive glass and he’s just playing very aggressively, and I love it,” said Ahron Ulis.

Kris Murray finished the night with 30 points and seven rebounds, while two other Hawkeyes finished in double figures. Patrick McCaffery scored 16 points, while adding five rebounds and three assists. Connor McCaffery added 12 points and four assists. Five other players had 7+ points and a total of five players had 3+ assists. On the night, the team had 24 assists to nine turnovers.

Up next for the Hawkeyes is a trip down to warm Niceville, FL for the Emerald Coast Classic over the Thanksgiving Weekend. It is the beginning of a six-game stretch against Power 6 programs, including a marquee match-up against Duke at Madison Square Garden.

“That’s what you sign up for when you play here,” said Patrick McCaffery. “That’s what we look forward to as competitors and that’s what we work for all year. Just to play in these marquee match-ups.”

Iowa is set to face 3-2 Clemson in the opening round on Friday. The Tigers defeated Loyola Maryland 72-41 in their campus game for the tournament tonight. The game is set for 6:00 pm on Friday on CBS Sports Network.



