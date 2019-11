The DePaul basketball team came out of the gate and delivered a haymaker to the Hawkeyes and they never really recovered. The Blue Demons jumped out to a 19-2 lead in the first five minutes of the game and they were never threatened from there. Following the loss, C.J. Fredrick, Ryan Kriener, and Joe Wieskamp try to make sense of what happened early in the game, the message from Fran McCaffery, and how they tried to respond.