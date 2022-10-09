Tale of two halves for the Iowa Field Hockey team on Sunday morning in State College. The Hawkeyes dominated the final stats and used two fourth quarter goals in the span of 2:14 to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 victory over #17 James Madison. Iowa is now 10-3 on the season and finishes the non-conference part of the schedule with a 7-1 record.

The Dukes got on the board in the 10th minute on a goal from Mikenna Allen. Alice Roeper got into space on a transition attack, and she found Eveline Zwager inside the scoring circle to turn a transition run into a scoring chance. Zwager put a shot in front of the goal and Mikenna Allen just got a touch on it to beat Iowa GK Grace McGuire for the goal.

At halftime, James Madison led 5-3 in shots, but Iowa led 3-2 in shots on goal. The Hawkeyes controlled the possession portion of the game, but just could not turn possession into consistent scoring chances. That changed in the second half.

In the 51st minute, the Hawkeyes were awarded a penalty corner and they took advantage of the opportunity with a beautiful setup. Sofie Stribos set up Anthe Nijziel and she found Annika Herbine sneaking in behind the goalkeeper for a redirect goal to tie the game. Herbine now has seven goals on the season.



