Hawkeyes earn comeback win
Tale of two halves for the Iowa Field Hockey team on Sunday morning in State College. The Hawkeyes dominated the final stats and used two fourth quarter goals in the span of 2:14 to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 victory over #17 James Madison. Iowa is now 10-3 on the season and finishes the non-conference part of the schedule with a 7-1 record.
The Dukes got on the board in the 10th minute on a goal from Mikenna Allen. Alice Roeper got into space on a transition attack, and she found Eveline Zwager inside the scoring circle to turn a transition run into a scoring chance. Zwager put a shot in front of the goal and Mikenna Allen just got a touch on it to beat Iowa GK Grace McGuire for the goal.
At halftime, James Madison led 5-3 in shots, but Iowa led 3-2 in shots on goal. The Hawkeyes controlled the possession portion of the game, but just could not turn possession into consistent scoring chances. That changed in the second half.
In the 51st minute, the Hawkeyes were awarded a penalty corner and they took advantage of the opportunity with a beautiful setup. Sofie Stribos set up Anthe Nijziel and she found Annika Herbine sneaking in behind the goalkeeper for a redirect goal to tie the game. Herbine now has seven goals on the season.
The tied score did not last long, as Iowa continued to press the envelope. In the 53rd minute, Lieve Schalk found senior Ellie Flynn in the scoring circle with a good pass. She turned and ripped a shot past JMU GK Brandelynn Heinbaugh to give the Hawkeyes a 2-1 lead. It is Flynn’s first goal of the season and the ninth assist for Schalk.
James Madison pulled GK Heinbaugh for the last two minutes, but the Dukes weren’t able to threaten with an extra player on the field and the Hawkeyes picked up the come from behind victory. They outshot JMU 7-0 in the second half and finished the game with an 11-4 shot and 10-1 shot on goal advantage.
With the win, Iowa moves to 10-3 on the season and salvages what would have been a devastating 0-2 weekend in State College. It is their fifth straight season with ten or more wins. Coming up, the Hawkeyes travel to Columbus on Friday for a match-up against #24 Ohio State and then go to Ann Arbor on Sunday for a big one against #10 Michigan. Sunday’s game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.