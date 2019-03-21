For most of Iowa's basketball roster, Friday will mark the first time in their college careers that they are playing in the NCAA Tournament. For all of the players, it will mark a big moment in their careers, having dreamed about playing in the Big Dance since they were kids. Joe Wieskamp discusses his first trip to the NCAA Tournament. Jordan Bohannon and Connor McCaffery have been to the NCAA Tournament several times, but this is their first as players. They also discuss this moment and McCaffery talks about his busy week on the basketball court and the baseball field.

Q. Tyler, what's the excitement level back home?



TYLER COOK: We're all super excited. It's a huge opportunity for us, something that we've been working towards since we ended our season last year. And so ever since we saw our name pop up on that screen, we've all just been excited to get to work. And I feel like we've put forth a good effort in terms of preparing for this game. It's a huge stage for us all. We're just super excited and blessed to be in this position. And I think we'll take full advantage of it.



Q. Nicholas, do you feel like you've been given the attention you deserve with the season that you had, especially within the Big Ten?



NICHOLAS BAER: Yeah, absolutely. We never get too concerned about attention or anything like that. Obviously we have an opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament. That's something that we're grateful for and really looking forward to this opportunity to play in Cincinnati and hope we'll be here for a while.



Q. It's Columbus, you knew that?



NICHOLAS BAER: I did know that.



Q. Jordan, your thoughts on what the team is doing right now, as far as what level you've been playing compared with the rest of the season?



JORDAN BOHANNON: I feel like we're really prepared to play at this level, knowing -- coming from the Big Ten Conference and the teams we've played against all year. We've played one of the hardest schedules in the country. For us to be able to get on this stage, I think our past will prepare us for these moments. We've played at Madison Square Garden and big stages already. I know what we're capable of doing and I think we all have that same mindset.



Q. You mentioned that Big Ten schedule. It's particularly tough on the road. You feel like that eases once you get into a tournament setting where you have a neutral site like Columbus?



JORDAN BOHANNON: Definitely. Big Ten, we have eight teams in the NCAA Tournament this year. So that says a lot about what it's like day to day in the Big Ten. It's tough to even get a win at home against any Big Ten team. So traveling and away games is going to prepare us for these neutral-site games. And I think our team's always done pretty well at neutral sites. We're really looking forward until tomorrow.



Q. Jordan, obviously besides this is a one-and-done situation, what is this week like compared to say a big week in January or February in the Big Ten? Can you feel a difference about what you guys are going about this week?



JORDAN BOHANNON: I think it's just all a culmination of our entire work we've put in since last April. It sucks, last year we had a season that no one expected even us, the work we've put in. We had a let-down. And we got to work last April. So for us to have our name called last Sunday, it was really special, because we know how hard we worked to get to this point. And we're just trying to make the most of it.



Q. Tyler, how about for you, does this week feel different to you opposed to a random week in the regular season, and in what way?



TYLER COOK: Definitely. I think the energy has been different. We're in kind of unchartered territory for myself and Jordan at least. We haven't been to the tournament yet in our careers. And I speak for most of us when I say that, with the exception of Nicholas. But it's just been very exciting for us. When Jordan said, when we saw or heard our name called on Sunday, we were all ecstatic. Once we got to work, it just really felt different than the regular season, which it is. So I think like the new energy that comes along with the postseason will serve us well.



Q. Tyler, from what you've seen from the UC defense, how does that compare to anything else you've seen or played against this season?



TYLER COOK: You know, they play a unique style of basketball. You don't see it too often. But just like we do in the regular season, we've got to watch film and scout and do the best that we can and trying to figure out what we can do to try to, I guess, lessen the impact what they do defensively. So our coaches have done a great job kind of putting together a game plan for us. We watch a ton of film. Like I said, they've scouted to the best of their ability. So I feel like after today, heading into tomorrow morning we'll be prepared for them.



Q. Nick, I believe you're the only player on this roster that's been to the NCAA Tournament with Iowa. Just what do you remember from that experience? And also, do you buy into the fact that some people say to succeed in the tournament you have to have tournament experience? Do you buy that at all?



NICHOLAS BAER: I wouldn't say you necessarily have to have tournament experience. I know a lot of guys on this team it's the first time going to the NCAA Tournament. But I think there's certain things you need to be able to do in March that are going to be keys to succeed and to advance. And being able to execute, like, under pressure and being able to stick to your defensive rules, I think those are more important things than having the experience. This is obviously a very unique atmosphere but at the same time a lot of these guys are preparing for this moment their whole lives, and that's why you come to Iowa and that's why you play at this level is to play on this platform.



Q. Tyler, I think I saw on an interview you did in the last few days sometime that you may have played with or against Jarron Cumberland in high school. Could you elaborate and share those memories?



TYLER COOK: We don't have like a super close relationship or anything like that. I met him in Chicago at the Nike Global games. I believe it was my junior year at high school. We played on the same team together. It was me, him, Myles, (indiscernible) Cassius, Nick Ward. He played well. It was the first time I saw him play and first time I met him. And from then I knew he would be a really good player, which he is today. That's the first time I've seen him play.