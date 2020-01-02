The Iowa basketball team has played at several historic venues during the Fran McCaffery era, but it's hard to find one that has more pure basketball history than the Palestra in Philadelphia. The Hawkeyes will return to Big Ten play on Saturday when they face Penn State at the historic venue and the Iowa players are excited for the opportunity. For Luka Garza and Joe Toussaint, it means more friends and family in the stands. For Connor McCaffery it's a chance to play where his father once played during his college career. They also discuss how this Iowa team has played through the adversity that has hit them this season and why they continued to be successful.

