HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes excited for match-up with Gonzaga

The Iowa basketball team has passed their early season tests, including wins over North Carolina and Iowa State last week. Now they face their biggest test of the season when they travel to South Dakota for a neutral site game against #1 ranked Gonzaga.



The Iowa players have already put in plenty of film study this week on the Zags and their key players and they know it will be a huge challenge. Connor McCaffery, Luka Garza, and Jordan Bohannon discuss the huge game on Saturday on CBS what they have seen from Gonzaga.

