HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes excited for NCAA Tournament

It never gets old for a college basketball player when they see the name of their school flash up on the screen when they selected to the NCAA Tournament. That joy was renewed on Sunday when Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp saw Iowa pop up as a two seed as the Hawkeyes prepare to face Grand Canyon.



Shortly after receiving the good news of being a two seed, Garza and Wieskamp met with the media to discuss the upcoming match-up . Garza said he quickly went to his phone to get a better read on the Grand Canyon personnel and Wieskamp said the extra time to get his ankle healthy will be beneficial to get him back closer to 100%.

