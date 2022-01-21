Hawkeyes excited for sellout crowd

This will be Iowa's first game on a Saturday since March of 2020. It will also be their first sellout crowd of the season and that's probably not a coincidence. One thing is for sure, the Hawkeye players are excited to have a full house at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

For Patrick McCaffery and Filip Rebraca, it will be the first time they have actually played in a game at Carver-Hawkeye with a sold out crowd and they are excited to be part of it. McCaffery talks about that and what he has seen from Penn State. Rebraca discusses the crowd and how excited he is for the game and how his ankle is feeling after tweaking in against Rutgers.

