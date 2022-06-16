Hawkeyes face tough conference slate

Coming off a season where they won the Big Ten Tournament title, the Iowa Hawkeyes received their conference schedule for next season.

Specific dates will be determined later, but the Big Ten is expected to continue playing two conference contests in early December.

Iowa will play the following Big Ten opponents only in Iowa City: Illinois, Maryland, and Michigan

Iowa will play the following Big Ten opponents only on the road: Minnesota, Penn State, and Purdue

Iowa will play these opponents, both home and away: Indiana, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, and Wisconsin

The Hawkeyes are coming off a 26-10 season, including a Big Ten Tournament title and a trip to the NCAA Tournament. Iowa returns three starters from last year’s team and their top reserve Kris Murray.

In addition to the strong conference schedule, Iowa will be facing a very strong non-conference slate of games. It was announced this week that they will be facing Clemson in the Emerald Coast Classic and then potentially either TCU or California in the second game of the event. Iowa will also reportedly face Duke in Madison Square Garden in the Jimmy V Classic in early December. They are also hosting Iowa State in Iowa City and will play a Big East team in the Gavitt Games along with another ACC opponent in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.



