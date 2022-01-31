Hawkeyes fall in double OT

John Harrar scored a career-high 19 points with 10 rebounds, Seth Lundy added 17 points and 11 rebounds and Penn State beat Iowa 90-86 in double overtime on Monday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

The game featured 15 ties and 15 lead changes.

Penn State guard Myles Dread made a contested a 3-pointer to tie it at 78 with 9.7 seconds left in the first overtime, and Iowa did not hit the rim on a forced jumper at the other end.

Iowa opened the second overtime with a basket but did not make another field goal until Keegan Murray's 3-pointer with 1.5 left, and Dread sealed it with two free throws at the other end.

Greg Lee added 16 points, Jalen Pickett had 13 and Dread finished with 12 for Penn State (9-9, 4-6 Big Ten), which played its first home game in 20 days.

Murray, averaging 22.4 points per game, scored all 21 of his points after halftime for Iowa (14-7, 4-6). Patrick McCaffery had 16 points and seven rebounds, Connor McCaffery added 12 points, on four first-half 3-pointers, and Filip Rebraca scored 11.

Murray's acrobatic shot closed regulation when he tipped in Jordan Bohannon's 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Iowa continues its road trip at No. 16 Ohio State on Thursday before a home game against Minnesota on Sunday.