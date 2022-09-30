Hawkeyes fall in OT
The Top 5 battle lived up to the billing. Intense fourth quarter moments, overtime and a game winning golden goal. The Iowa Field Hockey team just didn’t come out on top. An overtime goal from Dani Van Rootselaar in the 4th minute of OT gave Maryland the 2-1 victory at Grant Field.
“We did not play a great game of field hockey today and we know that,” said Head Coach Lisa Cellucci. “That’s what hurts because we were actually in this game, not playing even close to our best 60 minutes.”
The Terrapins were without their top scorer Hope Rose, who was on the sideline in a boot, but Dani Van Rootselaar picked up the offensive slack and was a problem for the Hawkeye defense. She finished the game with six shots, three shots on goal and both goals for Maryland.
The first half of the game was slow going, as both offenses were up against stout defenses. Shots were tied 2-2 at half with Maryland getting the only shot on goal. The scoring finally got underway late in the third quarter. In the 43rd minute, Alex Wesneski pressed forward and put pressure on the Maryland backs to make good passes and Maura Verleg turned it over in front of their own net. Wesneski stole her pass and easily put a close range shot past goalkeeper Paige Kieft for the opening goal of the game.
The lead held for just 130 seconds and the Terrapins tied it up in the final minute of the third quarter. Maryland was awarded a penalty corner and Dani Van Rootselaar was able to convert for the game tying goal.
Then, the Hawkeyes had a golden opportunity late the in fourth quarter on a penalty corner opportunity, but it just wasn’t in the cards. Anthe Nijziel’s shot snuck past everyone in the scoring circle, but hit squarely off the post and deflected back into the field of play. Annika Herbine gathered the rebound, but missed a shot at an open net goal.
“Just too many missed opportunities,” says Coach Cellucci.
The game went into overtime and in the 64th minute Dani Van Rootselaar scored her second goal of the game to give the Terrapins the upset victory in Iowa City.
The story of the game was the Hawkeyes inability to get shots on goal. Coming into the day, Maryland goalkeeper Paige Kieft was allowing 1.73 goals per game and nearly 40% of shots on goal against her were finding the back of the net. On the day, Iowa had just two shots on goal.
“They man marked us all over the field and that really caused us some issues early on,” said Cellucci. “We had to put their goalkeeper under pressure, and we didn’t create enough opportunities. Too many balls over the line. Some mis-receptions. We’re just better than what we showed today.”