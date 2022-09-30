The Top 5 battle lived up to the billing. Intense fourth quarter moments, overtime and a game winning golden goal. The Iowa Field Hockey team just didn’t come out on top. An overtime goal from Dani Van Rootselaar in the 4th minute of OT gave Maryland the 2-1 victory at Grant Field.

“We did not play a great game of field hockey today and we know that,” said Head Coach Lisa Cellucci. “That’s what hurts because we were actually in this game, not playing even close to our best 60 minutes.”

The Terrapins were without their top scorer Hope Rose, who was on the sideline in a boot, but Dani Van Rootselaar picked up the offensive slack and was a problem for the Hawkeye defense. She finished the game with six shots, three shots on goal and both goals for Maryland.

The first half of the game was slow going, as both offenses were up against stout defenses. Shots were tied 2-2 at half with Maryland getting the only shot on goal. The scoring finally got underway late in the third quarter. In the 43rd minute, Alex Wesneski pressed forward and put pressure on the Maryland backs to make good passes and Maura Verleg turned it over in front of their own net. Wesneski stole her pass and easily put a close range shot past goalkeeper Paige Kieft for the opening goal of the game.



