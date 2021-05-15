Hawkeyes fall to Illini

Disappointing performance. The only thing to describe today’s game between the Hawkeyes and Illini, but senior C Austin Martin promised the media that it would not happen again this season.

“I just don’t think we were as locked as what we typically are…It’s not going to define the rest of our season; I can promise you that. We’ll come back tomorrow, as the Iowa team you guys have seen all year.”

Both the pitching and the hitting struggled to find traction in the 14-1 loss this afternoon. Duncan Davitt, who has been strong as of late, did not have it today. Davitt went just 2.2 innings, allowing seven runs on four hits and three walks, including a six run third inning.

“He just wasn’t throwing stuff with conviction. He wasn’t doing what makes him so good…He’s been good for us all year and bad outings happen unfortunately,” said Martin postgame.

The Hawkeyes trailed 7-0 in the sixth inning, but got a run on a Dylan Nedved sacrifice fly to end the shutout. However, the inning would end with runners on the corners and the lead still 7-1, which really took the steam out of any rally chances.

The Iowa pitching staff walked 13 batters on the day, while allowing 11 hits, which is not a recipe for success.

On the flip side, Nathan Lavender put together a stellar performance to lead the charge for the Illini. Lavender went 6 innings, allowing just one run on three hits, while striking out 13 batters.

“Lavender was really good today. He was dialed in. Fastball was really good, 90-93…He was hitting his spots and that makes it tough,” said Coach Heller on the performance of the Illini starter.

Will Semb threw 3 innings for Iowa out of the bullpen, holding Illinois scoreless, as the lone bright spot of the day However, the Illini would add five runs in the seventh and two more in the ninth, as Iowa trotted out eight pitchers to the mound in the loss.

The 14-1 loss drops Iowa to 22-15 on the season and now a game behind Maryland for 4th in the Big Ten, as the Terps defeated Purdue 6-1 today.

The loss today makes tomorrow’s game a must win, if they want to keep their name out of series NCAA bubble discussions. A series loss vs a 17-19 Illinois team this late in the season could be a devastating blow, but Coach Heller does not want to stress the importance of tomorrow’s contest.

“You don’t (stress it) …You just don’t. They know (the importance). If we play well, we have a chance to win. If we’re sloppy like we were today, especially on the mound, it makes it tough.”

Time to forget today and move on to, what could be dubbed as the biggest game of the season tomorrow. The Hawkeyes will take on the Illini at 1:05pm, with Senior Day festivities starting around 12:30pm.

Notes

- Ben Norman (26 games) and Izaya Fullard (20 games) both extended their on-base streaks via hit by pitch and walk

- 39 players participated in today’s contest. 15 for Illinois and 24 for Iowa.