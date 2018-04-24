Class of 2020 defensive end Logan Wilson picked up his first scholarship offer this week, which came from the Iowa Hawkeyes. For the 6-foot-4, 245-pound Wisconsin native, the offer came after Iowa assistant coach Tim Polasek visited Kimberly High School Monday, and initially caught him by surprise.

“At first, it seemed pretty surreal to hear considering I am a younger recruit, but regardless I was very excited and honored to receive it,” said Wilson. “It came due to my coaches putting in a good word for me on how hard I’ve worked in the past year and becoming a better player and individual. I think it’s just going to be more of an incentive to continue working even harder.”

Wilson, who also has interest from Purdue and Minnesota, plans to schedule his first visit to Iowa City in the near future.

“I am planning a visit in May and I look forward to attending their summer camp as well,” Wilson said.

See highlights from Wilson’s sophomore year at Kimberly in the video below.