HawkCast Ep. 134 Bennett Stirtz Joins the Show

Bennett Stirtz joins HawkCast to breakdown his experience under Coach Ben McCollum the last three seasons, why he passed on seven-figure deals to play at Iowa, the teammates from Drake that will be joining him in Iowa City, his belief in the Hawkeyes going into next season and more.

