Mason Richman Drafted by Seattle Seahawks in the 2025 NFL Draft

The Iowa offensive line saw a return to form in 2024, paving the way for a historic season from Kaleb Johnson in the running game. One of the leading forces that paved the way for Johnson's big season was Mason Richman , a bookend left tackle who developed into a potent blocker. On Saturday Richman was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks with the 234th overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Richman has been ever-present up front for the Hawkeyes for the past four seasons, appearing in 55 games and starting 52 of those contests. Richman received honorable mention All-Big Ten consideration all four seasons he started at Iowa, though he never broke onto the first or second teams. After arriving at Iowa as a 250-lb OL prospect, Richman added 60 pounds and became a consistent presence on the left end of the Iowa offensive line for four consecutive seasons.

One of the most durable and experienced linemen available in the draft, four years of reps have seen Richman mold himself into a reliable option on the offensive line, especially for teams that run zone-blocking schemes. Richman is well-drilled and generally held up well in pass protection for Iowa in 2024.