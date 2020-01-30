News More News
The Iowa Hawkeyes offered Class of 2022 defensive lineman Isaac Hamm on Sunday.
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
Editor
@BlairRIVALS

Class of 2022 defensive lineman Isaac Hamm picked up his first scholarship offer during a visit to Iowa’s junior day this past weekend. For the 6-foot-4, 265-pound Wisconsin native, the early opportunity from the Hawkeyes came as a complete surprise.

“Going into the visit, I expected nothing more than a good lunch and a few handshakes,” said Hamm. “But after the visit, defensive line coach Kelvin Bell asked me if I would stay afterwards to talk in his office. It was then after a good talk with him and Coach Polasek that he offered me.”

“I had no idea that was coming,” Hamm said. “I was speechless and motionless yet still full with emotion. I didn’t know what to say. The feeling was incredible, something I have never felt before.”

Overall, the junior day was a learning experience for Hamm, as he continues to build a relationship with the Iowa coaching staff early on in the recruiting process.

“It was a really amazing experience,” said Hamm. “We ate lunch with the coaches and had a really good tour of all of the facilities including the weight room and indoor practice field. I got to talk with about 20-30 coaches who all knew me and genuinely cared about me and my future.”

“Leaving Iowa City, it was a campus I really enjoyed visiting and I know I will be back there soon,” Hamm said.

Hamm, who attends Sun Prairie High School, also has early interest from Wisconsin, Michigan State, Central Michigan, and North Dakota State, among others.

