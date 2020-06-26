HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes first to offer Javon Tracy

The Iowa Hawkeyes are the first to offer Class of 2022 wide receiver Javon Tracy. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Indianapolis native, whose older brother Tyrone Tracy is currently a sophomore at Iowa, received the news from Hawkeye head coach Kirk Ferentz and wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland this morning.

"They were just saying they have been watching me grow and work hard and they knew the time was coming," said Tracy. "They just wanted to wait until it was the right time and they thought today was the right time."

"It was just so surreal to hear 'you have a full scholarship to Iowa.' It's just crazy," Tracy said. "I swear I thought it was a dream."

While Iowa is the first to offer, Tracy also has early interest from Notre Dame, Northwestern, Cincinnati, and Kentucky, among others. As he gets ready for his junior year of high school at Decatur Central, the Class of 2022 prospect plans to stay patient with the recruiting process, but there is no question his first offer holds a special place in his heart.

"It's just pure happiness," said Tracy. "It’s surreal that I could possibly join my brother in Iowa City “