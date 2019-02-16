Class of 2021 LB/DE Justice Sullivan picked up his first scholarship offer from the Iowa Hawkeyes today. For the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Sullivan, whose father played basketball at Iowa State, it came during a junior day visit to Iowa City this afternoon.

"I don't know how to put it into words," said Sullivan. "It is just amazing."

The offer was the highlight of a successful visit for Sullivan as he learned more about the Iowa football program and got to know the coaching staff.

"The visit was incredible," Sullivan said. "The coaches made it feel like home. They were very welcoming and you can just feel that there is a great football tradition there."

In addition to Iowa, Sullivan has early interest from Minnesota ,Wisconsin, Iowa State Northwestern, and Kansas State.